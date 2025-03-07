Juventus are among the clubs keen to secure the signature of Ademola Lookman at the end of the current season, as the Nigerian forward continues to enhance his reputation with consistently impressive performances.

Lookman has emerged as one of the top attackers in European football, demonstrating his ability to single-handedly change the course of a match. His standout moment came in last season’s Europa League final, where he made history by scoring a hat-trick, an achievement that solidified his position as one of the most sought-after players in the game. This performance, along with his continued excellence, has ensured he remains firmly on the radar of several top clubs.

Juventus, under the guidance of sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, are closely monitoring Lookman’s progress. The Binaconeri could make a formal approach for his signature once the season concludes. Their interest reflects their ambition to strengthen their attacking options with proven talent, and Lookman’s versatility and goal-scoring prowess make him an attractive prospect.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Atalanta, however, is determined to keep hold of their star player. The Serie A side recognise his importance to their squad and understand that losing him would be a significant blow. Despite their desire to retain him, they are also realistic about the difficulty of doing so, given the number of clubs tracking the Nigerian international’s performances. With elite teams monitoring his situation, Atalanta acknowledge that keeping him may prove to be a challenge.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Atalanta has now set their asking price at €50 million for Lookman. Given the inflated nature of the modern transfer market, this valuation is not considered unreasonable, particularly for a player of his calibre.

At 27 years old, Lookman is likely still approaching his peak years, making him an even more attractive prospect for potential suitors. While the price tag is substantial, Atalanta is known for demanding high fees for their best players, so this development is not unexpected. Any club wishing to secure his services will have to meet their valuation, and it remains to be seen whether Juventus or any other interested party will make a decisive move for the Nigerian star.