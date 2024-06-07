AS Roma remains keen on adding Federico Chiesa to their squad, sensing an opportunity as the winger’s departure from Juventus appears increasingly likely.

With just a season left on his current deal, Juventus does not seem to be exerting enough effort to retain him.

While Juventus is visibly determined to keep Adrien Rabiot, the same level of commitment is not evident regarding Chiesa.

This lack of urgency from Juventus could be interpreted as an invitation for other clubs to pursue Chiesa, and Roma is eager to capitalise on this opportunity.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Roma has scheduled a meeting with Chiesa’s representatives to explore the possibility of a deal and bring him to Rome before the start of the next season.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa looked out of place under our former manager, and it remains unclear what role he would fill under the next gaffer.

If Roma offers a good fee, we have to consider it because he has not looked like a player that we cannot replace over the last few seasons.

Our new manager will have an input on that decision, but Chiesa has not been a special player for several seasons now.