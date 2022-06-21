Juventus is still in the market for a new attacker as it appears more likely that Alvaro Morata will not return to the club.

The Spaniard spent the last two campaigns at the Allianz Stadium on loan from Atletico de Madrid and the Spanish side has asked Juve to pay 35m euros to make the move permanent.

Juve doesn’t want to pay that much for him, and they are looking for alternatives.

One of them is Marko Arnautovic, who did well at Bologna last season and made himself one of the best strikers in Serie A.

The former West Ham man has now caught the attention of Juve, and they will look to do business with their fellow Serie A club.

But Bologna is reluctant to lose arguably their most important player in this transfer window.

Calciomercato reports that The Red and Blues have zero interest in listening to offers for the Austrian and will frustrate Juventus’ efforts to sign him.

Juve FC Says

Arnautovic is an ideal player to support Dusan Vlahovic in our attack. He can be an impact sub or a strike partner for the Serbian at the Allianz Stadium.

Bologna might be keen on keeping him now, but every player has a price, and we can get our man if we offer them a fee that meets his valuation.