Juventus has been dealt a major transfer blow in their bid to sign a striker to share the goals’ burden at the club with Dusan Vlahovic.

The Bianconeri had Alvaro Morata in their squad last season, and the Spaniard did a great job for them.

He was the next best number nine after Vlahovic, but he has returned to Atletico de Madrid.

Moise Kean should ideally step up to fill the void he left behind, but the Azzurri striker cannot be trusted.

Juve is now looking to add a new frontman to their squad, and one of their targets is Marko Arnautovic.

The Austrian did well at Bologna last season and hit double figures in the number of goals scored for them in Serie A.

Juve believes his experience will make him an important member of their squad, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Bologna will not sell.

They have told the former Stoke City forward to forget about asking for a move because his wish will not be granted.

Juve FC Says

Arnautovic is a very experienced attacker, and he will bring a lot of benefits to our squad if he makes the move to the Allianz Stadium.

His presence will also force Vlahovic to become an even better version of himself.

It remains unclear what style of play Allegri will implement, but the 33-year-old could give him the option of playing with a front-two.