Serie A club threatens to sue Juventus player over recent allegations

Sampdoria could sue Juventus star Mohamed Ihattaren over his latest claims about the club.

The Dutchman had moved there on loan at the start of this season immediately after he joined Juve.

A few months into his loan spell, he went AWOL and never returned to the club.

He hasn’t even kicked a ball for them in a match and gave an interview recently where he accused them of not honouring some agreements.

As expected, Sampdoria is not happy over some claims he made, including a lack of medical insurance and non-payment of salary.

Football Italia now reports that the Serie A side is considering taking legal action against the player.

The statement reads: “With regard to the statements made by the footballer Mohamed Ihattaren to the Telegraaf newspaper, UC Sampdoria rejects any type of charge, as these are fanciful allegations without any foundation.

“The club has always fulfilled all its obligations having the player himself decided to leave Genoa without any authorization.

“No disagreement with any member of the technical staff and the first team has ever occurred.

“UC Sampdoria therefore reserves the right to protect, in the most appropriate forum, its image as well as to take action for the damage caused by the player’s unavailability, which was entirely down to his own decisions.”

Juve FC Says

Ihattaren was a surprise signing by Juve and it is one deal the club probably shouldn’t have done.

Now the player is causing us more off-field problems than he is helping on the pitch.

He might never play for the club and the Bianconeri must be hoping another team will come in and sign him permanently sooner rather than later.