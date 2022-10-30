Juventus is eyeing a move for Spezia’s Jakub Kiwior as they continue to bolster their squad.

The Bianconeri have been rebuilding it since Max Allegri returned to the club last season.

The gaffer has done his best to ensure the team stays afloat, but he needs more new players to maintain their current run of form.

Kiwior is doing well at Spezia and has caught Juve’s attention, who will be eager to know how much a move for him will cost them.

However, a report on Tuttojuve reveals the Little Eagles will not rush to place a valuation on the 22-year-old.

Instead, they will wait until after the World Cup before they name their price for him, so the Bianconeri have to keep waiting.

Juve FC Says

At 22, Kiwior is at a good age to contribute to our rebuilding efforts, which will eventually make us a top club again.

However, while we wait for Spezia to fix a price for the defender, we need to keep winning matches.

Our current options are good enough to win the league title if they are in their best form for much of this campaign.

Hopefully, we will continue to perform well and win our remaining games before the World Cup.