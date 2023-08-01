This summer, the Juventus right flank is undergoing an overhaul following Juan Cuadrado’s departure and Mattia De Sciglio’s lengthy injury.

Therefore, the Bianconeri have already acquired the services of Timothy Weah. The versatile player can serve almost anywhere all along the right lane.

However, the American’s arrival isn’t sufficient on its own. Thus, the management is still searching the market for another reinforcement in this department.

But while the Old Lady had set its sights on Spezia’s Emil Holm, it appears that another Serie A club is looking to snatch his services from under Juve’s nose.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Sassuolo could overtake Juventus in the race for Holm.

As the source explains, the Neroverdi’s CEO Giovanni Carnevali had already put an offer on the table during a meeting with Spezia officials.

The Emilians are willing to pay 3 million euros as loan fees with an obligation to buy worth 6 million.

However, the report believes that Sassuolo remain 3 million short Spezia’s valuation, as the Ligurians are looking to collect at least 12 million from the operation.

The source adds that Juventus remains the preferred destination for the Sweden international. However, the 23-year-old can’t afford to wait forever for the Bianconeri.

Therefore, Juve risk missing out on another transfer target if they don’t act swiftly and decisively.