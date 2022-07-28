Fiorentina is desperate to sort out the future of Juventus target Nikola Milenkovic in this transfer window.

The defender is a long-term target of the Bianconeri, and Inter Milan has also entered the race in recent weeks.

Juve had wanted to add him to their squad last summer, but he extended his deal with La Viola for a season instead.

They agreed he would leave this summer if a suitor pays 15m euros, but if that doesn’t happen, he will sign a new three-year deal.

A report on Football Italia now claims La Viola is now waiting for offers to offload him.

They recently met with his camp to revisit their agreement last summer, with the club reminding them he would sign a new deal if no suitor emerges.

Juve FC Says

We chose to sign Gleison Bremer over Milenkovic days ago, and that means it is hard for him to move to Turin now.

However, we probably need another centre-back, considering that we have lost two key men.

If Max Allegri asks for another defender, we could return to sign Milenkovic, and he would be a great addition to our squad.

At 15m euros, he represents a steal considering how inflated transfer prices have become recently.