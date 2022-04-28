Serie A club wants 60m euros for Juventus target

Nicolo Zaniolo could be on the move in the next transfer window as he shines for AS Roma in Serie A and in Europe.

The Italy international has recovered from two serious injuries, and he is now one of the finest players in the Italian top flight.

Juventus always wants to sign the best players from the other clubs in the country, and it is natural that they have been linked with a move for Zaniolo.

He has a deal at the Stadio Olimpico until 2024, which means Roma doesn’t have to worry about losing him cheaply in the summer.

They are, however, prepared to sell him for the right price and have set a high valuation for the former Inter Milan player.

Sky Sports Italia, as reported by Calciomercato, claims the Giallorossi wants to sell him for 60m euros.

That fee might be too much for Juventus to pay, considering they are cutting costs at the moment and they have to sign other players as well.

Juve FC Says

At 22, Zaniolo is a top prospect, and he can get better by moving to a top club like Juventus.

Because of his versatility and technical skills, he is probably a suitable replacement for Paulo Dybala.

However, at 60m euros, he is overpriced. If Roma insists on collecting that fee, we should turn our attention to other targets.