Serie A club wants to give another chance to struggling Juventus star

Jose Mourinho is targeting a January move for Alvaro Morata as the Spaniard struggles at Juventus.

Morata has been on loan at the Allianz Stadium for the past two seasons, but he isn’t producing on the pitch.

His performance in this campaign has been worse than in the 2020/2021 season and Todofichajes says Juve would cancel his loan deal next month if they could.

AS Roma is now targeting a transfer for him as Mourinho looks to be reunited with a player he gave his debut at Real Madrid to.

The report says the Giallorossi would make their move for him next month if Juve cancels his current loan agreement.

If that doesn’t happen, they will compete to sign him in the summer when he returns to Atletico Madrid.

Juve FC Says

Morata has been poor in this campaign, and he might not return to Turin for next season.

However, allowing him to leave in the January transfer window would be too much of a gamble, unless the Bianconeri signs a replacement.

Strikers that are better than the former Chelsea man would hardly change clubs in January, so it doesn’t seem a smart idea for Juve to consider terminating his loan deal next month.