Serie A club wants to hijack Dybala’s move to Inter Milan

Paulo Dybala has looked almost certain to join Inter Milan in the last few days after he left Juventus.

Despite interest from clubs around Europe, he seems to be close to joining the Nerazzurri.

But there has been an issue in the talks between both parties, and Tuttojuve reports that they have paused the negotiations.

This has opened the door for another club to swoop for him, and AC Milan is looking to hijack the transfer, according to the report.

Inter is still in a strong position, but if they don’t sort out the issue quick enough, their city rivals could sign him instead.

Juve FC Says

Some Juventus fans will prefer to see Dybala in the colours of AC Milan instead of that of Inter, because of the rivalry between both clubs.

Although Milan won the last Serie A title, we still consider Inter a stronger opponent, and we will not like to see Dybala joining them and leading them to victory in different competitions.

But the main thing now is that we must get the players we need to do well in the upcoming season instead of worrying about Dybala’s next club.