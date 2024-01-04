Samuel Iling-Junior is facing challenges in securing playing time for Juventus this season due to increased competition from Filip Kostic and Andrea Cambiaso, resulting in the Englishman spending a significant portion of the campaign on the bench.

Despite Juve being pleased with the attacker and recently promoting him to their first team, they also recognise the importance of him getting regular game time for his development. As a solution, they are considering sending him out on loan for the second half of the season, and Monza has already expressed interest.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, Monza is keen on securing Iling-Junior on loan for the latter part of the season. They believe that the young Bianconeri player possesses the qualities to become one of their key starters, ensuring him valuable playing time in Brianza.

Juventus may seriously consider this loan offer, especially since Monza is regarded as an excellent destination for young talents, and the team has been performing well in the Italian top flight.

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior has to start playing more games for us as a team, and we know this.

The Englishman is one of the finest youngsters we have promoted, and leaving him on the bench will affect his development negatively.

As long as there is a guarantee of game time, we should consider sending him to Monza.