Juventus will be asked to pay 80m euros by AS Roma if they push to sign Nicolo Zaniolo this summer.

The attacker has been on their radar in the last few months, and they have reignited their interest following the departure of Paulo Dybala.

Zaniolo scored the important goal as AS Roma won the Europa Conference League in this campaign, and he continues to be one of the key players for both club and country.

He has a contract with Roma until 2024, but Juve remains interested, and Tuttomercatoweb claims they will be asked to pay almost 100m euros for his services when they enquire about him.

Juve FC Says

No club wants to lose its best players, and when they do, they will demand top dollar.

Juve frightens most Italian sides who know they will lose their top men to the Bianconeri with the snap of a finger.

Zaniolo seems to enjoy life at Roma for now, but the Azzurri star will struggle to reject the advances of the Bianconeri.

If we show him that we truly want him in our squad, he might push Roma to do a deal with us.

It would be interesting to see how this deal turns out eventually.