Serie A could be embroiled in more legal battles as they refuse to postpone games

Lega Serie A could be in for some legal troubles after a new report claims they have no plans to postpone any upcoming matches because of covid-19 outbreaks.

Covid infections have rocked Italian clubs in the last week as their players started returning from the Christmas holiday.

An outbreak at Salernitana with nine players positive has forced them into quarantine.

Yet a report via Football Italia claims there is no plan to postpone any match, including their fixture against Venezia.

Juventus’ match against Napoli last season provided a template for dealing with these cases.

The Partenopei missed their game against the Bianconeri who was subsequently awarded a 3-0 win, however, the decision was later overturned.

Clubs would take advantage of that ruling when they miss their games for covid reasons this season.

Sadly, covid outbreaks are causing problems around the Italian top-flight because fans have missed watching their teams play.

However, the safety of everyone in a time like this is more important than football and Serie A needs to rethink its decision.

Games are already getting postponed in England for the same reason. Italy should follow suit even though it would cause a fixture pile-up later in the season.