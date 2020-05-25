‘Serie A could return June 13 or 20’

The Italian government have confirmed that Serie A could be set to resume on June 13 or 20.

With Italy in Phase Two of their response to the Coronavirus pandemic and players returning to individual and group training, the next step could be the return of competitive games.

“We are working on two possible dates to begin Serie A games, on June 13 or 20,” Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora told RAI.

“The protocol arrived for resuming the season and it is very similar to the one that was agreed for training. On Thursday, we’ll decide if and when to resume.

“In Germany, Sky reached an agreement to show a sort of live highlights programme as the goals go in and that is free to air, so we certainly ought to consider something like that in Italy to avoid fans assembling in bars.

“This emergency has shown some critical issues in the world of football that we will face in a general reform that will happen before the end of the summer.

“Among those issues we include allowing women’s football players to become professional athletes.”