Juventus is facing competition from Bayer Leverkusen in the race to sign Riccardo Calafiori as he shines at Bologna.

The defender is one of the sought-after players in Serie A at the moment, and Juve wants him in their group.

The Bianconeri are the go-to club for most Italian players, and Calafiori is expected to become their latest signing in the summer.

The defender could fill a potential void that may open up if Daniele Rugani and Alex Sandro leave at the end of the season.

Juve is following him closely as they also eye his manager, Thiago Motta and teammate Joshua Zirkzee.

However, Bayer Leverkusen also likes him, and the German champions will be eager to beat Juve to sign him.

Xabi Alonso is a good manager who has developed several players at the German club, he could lure Calafiori to join him in Germany.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals that the defender is prioritising a move to Juve, partly because he wants to keep working with Motta, who is considered the next manager of the Bianconeri.

Calafiori has been in fine form at Bologna, but if Motta does not become our next manager, he might choose to spend another season at his present club instead of leaving.