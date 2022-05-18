After bidding the Juventus fans farewell, Giorgio Chiellini will leave a major gap at the back following his departure. The Italian has been a stalwart in defense for 17 long years.

Nevertheless, life goes on, and the management is entrusted in the tough task of replacing the legendary captain.

According to la Repubblica via TuttoJuve, Nikola Milenkovic remains the favorite for the role. The Serbian’s name has been linked to Juventus for quite some time, and it appears that the timing could be finally right.

Reminiscent to his compatriot Dusan Vlahovic, the center back rose through the ranks of Partizan Belgrade before making the switch to Fiorentina at a tender age.

During his time in Florence, the 24-year-old developed into one of the finest defenders in Serie A and earned the attention of several top sides around Europe.

Even though the Viola would be reluctant to sell another star to Juventus, the player’s contract expires in 2023, which could give the Bianconeri some leverage in the negotiations, as explained by the source.

Juve FC say

As it’s often the case between the two old rivals, Fiorentina will eventually sell for the right place regardless of the supporters’ wrath.

Hopefully, Juventus would be able to seal a deal for a bargain price due to Milenkovic’s expiring contract. However, if other suitors enter the fray, a bidding war would surely drive the price up,