Serie A doctor reckons that Juventus v Napoli match should go on

Serie A doctor, Gianni Nanni claims that Genoa’s next game against Torino should be the only game that has to be postponed.

This comes after 14 players and members of staff of the Grifoni returned positive tests for covid19 after their 6-0 loss to Napoli.

Their results sent shockwaves around the Italian league and Juve’s game against Napoli this weekend is now under serious threat.

Napoli’s players will now have to be tested on a few occasions before the game on Sunday to determine if a considerable number of them have caught the virus in that game.

It is expected that games will be postponed if too many players test positive for the virus and that could be the case for Juve-Napoli depending on the results.

However, Nanni is of the view that only Genoa’s next league game should be shifted.

“In my opinion, we will only have to decide on Genoa-Torino, except for any surprises, like with Napoli” he told Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia.

“They have undergone the swab tests in Naples today and will be tested again on Friday, and they will be the most important ones.

“Without catastrophic numbers in other teams, the decision will be limited to Genoa-Torino.”

Juventus will hope that the game goes on as they look to put a foothold on the league table in their bid to win it again for the 10th time.