Serie A fixtures could be postponed ahead of Italy’s World Cup qualifiers in March

This week, Italy have messed up yet another World Cup qualifying campaign. On paper, the Azzurri should have snatched their ticket to Qatar 2022 through Group C, especially after emerging victorious from Euro 2020 last summer.

However, two missed penalties from Jorginho against Switzerland and a bland performance in Belfast sent Roberto Mancini’s men to the playoffs.

The Italians will have to play a Semi Final fixture on March 24, and if they win it, they’ll contend for their World Cup spot in the playoffs final on March 29.

Luckily for Mancini, the FIGC could be willing to lend a hand, and provide him with extra days of training camp ahead of the crucial qualifiers.

According to Calciomercato, the Italian federation could be willing to postpone the entire Serie A matchday 30 which was scheduled for March 20, so that the national team can reunite as early as March 18.

On that weekend Juventus were supposed to host Salernitana. Here’s the full round of fixtures:

Bologna-Atalanta

Cagliari-Milan

Empoli-Verona

Genoa-Torino

Inter-Fiorentina

Juventus-Salernitana

Napoli-Udinese

Roma-Lazio

Sassuolo-Spezia

Venezia-Sampdoria.

Juve FC say

Well, the encounter against Salernitana isn’t exactly one of the main clashes of the campaign for Juventus, but it remains to be seen when the FIGC will reschedule the round – if the report turns out to be true indeed.

The last months of the season could be both crucial and packed for the Bianconeri, especially if they remain in contention in the Champions League and the Coppa Italia.

Therefore, a rescheduled fixture in the last stages of the campaign could be a far from ideal scenery for the Old Lady.