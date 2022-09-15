Serie A gets a tempting offer worth €138m for a new Super Cup format outside Italy

Serie A has received an offer worth €138m to host the next six Supercoppa Italiana in Saudi Arabia under a new format.

This year’s Super Cup would be held there, with AC Milan and Inter Milan battling to become the top Italian side.

It is the first time the game has been held outside Italy since the covid-19 outbreak, but the Saudis want to improve on it.

They currently pay €8m for the winners of the league and Italian Cup to meet in their country.

However, a report via Football Italia reveals they are offering Serie A €138m for the competition to be held there for the next six years.

This time, they want it to involve four clubs, the first two from the league standings and the finalists from the Coppa Italia.

This means the competition will fetch Italian football €23m every year, and the league’ body is considering it.

Juve FC Says

The Super Cup is one of our finest products, and it brings money to export it outside the country.

Because it takes place during the season, a lot of logistics are involved, but it is an opportunity Italian football cannot miss out on.