Juventus is expected to offer a new contract to Daniele Rugani before the end of this season.

Rugani’s positive attitude has impressed the club, and his on-field performances, albeit rare, have been commendable.

Max Allegri is open to keeping him at the club for at least one more season. Despite this, Juventus has yet to present him with an extension offer, prompting other clubs to closely monitor his situation.

As Rugani could become a free agent in the summer, he has become an attractive prospect for teams in search of a quality centre-back.

However, Rugani has expressed his desire to remain at Juventus and is awaiting a contract offer from the club at the end of the season.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, Rugani is now being courted by several top clubs in Italy, with AC Milan showing serious interest.

Should Juventus fail to offer him a contract extension, Milan is prepared to intensify their pursuit and secure Rugani’s services for their squad.

Juve FC Says

Rugani has been a great member of our dressing room and he is setting a good example for the youngsters to follow.

However, we expect the club to make the right decision, even if it means letting him go and signing a replacement.