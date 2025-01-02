Napoli are set to embark on a busy January transfer window, as they look to reunite Danilo with his old Juventus comrade Federico Chiesa.

The Partenopei are in the market for defensive reinforcement after losing the services of Alessandro Buongiorno to injury, leaving Antonio Conte with even fewer options at the back having already started the campaign with a thin defence.

And as it happens, Juventus are looking to part ways with Danilo who never truly convinced Thiago Motta. The Brazil captain used to be a protagonist at the back during Max Allegri’s second reign in Turin, but he’s been reduced to a benchwarmer following the summer managerial change, only taking the field recently due to an emergency situation at the back.

Nevertheless, despite their lack of options, the Bianconeri decided to pull the trigger and drop their skipper from the Italian Super Cup squad, suggesting that his departure is only a matter of time.

Luckily for the versatile defender, he should be able to prolong his career on the top level as he has admirers in Napoli in the shape of Conte and the club’s sporting director Giovanni Manna, as the two men share a good rapport dating back to their time together at Continassa.

But according to IlBianconero, the Partenopei won’t stop there, as they’ll be looking to snap up Chiesa who endured a forgettable first half of the season at Liverpool.

The Reds are flying on all fronts under Arne Slot this term, but the Dutch tactician has been reluctant to field the Euro 2020 winner who arrived in late August after finding himself an outcast at Juventus.

Therefore, Napoli are ready to offer the Italian the opportunity to swiftly return to Serie A, albeit they could face competition from Atalanta who would also like to bolster their attacking ranks in January to maximise their chances of clinching what would be a historic Scudetto triumph.