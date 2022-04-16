Serie A giants to rival Juventus for the signature of Zaniolo

With Paulo Dybala leaving the club at the end of the season, Nicolò Zaniolo has emerged as one of the favorites to replace him at Juventus.

The Italian has been on the Old Lady’s radar for quite some time. This season, he is once again featuring prominently after recovering from two back-to-back ACL injuries that kept him out of action for almost two years.

The 22-year-old has been enduring some highs and lows under the tutelage of José Mourinho throughout the campaign. Nevertheless, the versatile star scored a stunning hattrick on Thursday night to help Roma extract their revenge over Bodo/Glimt and progress to the Semi Finals of the Europa Conference League.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Milan will offer Juventus some competition for the services for Zaniolo.

The source also mentions that the capital club won’t accept an offer lower than 50 million euros to part ways with the Italy international, who’s current contract expires in 2024.

This season, the former Fiorentina and Inter player has contributed in two goals and four assists in his 24 Serie A appearances thus far.

Juve FC say

As it’s usually the case, landing the most exciting names in the country is never an easy task. Therefore, it’s no surprise to see Juventus facing some obstacles on their way.

However, if the Old Lady is truly adamant on landing the young man’s services, then we can expect the management to find a way to finalize the agreement with all the parties involved.