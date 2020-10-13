Serie A hit-man hints at Juventus interest in transfer window

Arkadiusz Milik faces a tough few months as he has not been registered by Napoli to play in any domestic or European competition this season after failing to secure a move away from the club.

He refused to sign a new deal with the Naples side and they have decided not to include him in their plans for this season.

He was widely expected to leave them this summer with several teams looking to sign him.

Juventus was one of the teams who wanted to sign him, he was also keen on the move to Turin, but the transfer just didn’t happen and the Bianconeri moved for Alvaro Morata instead.

The Polish striker has now opened up on his failed move away from Naples, and although he didn’t mention a name, he claimed that he had reached an agreement with another team, but the teams couldn’t reach an agreement, and Tuttomercatoweb reckons that it was Juventus.

“Napoli wanted to extend and faced with a crossroads: sign the renewal or leave” – the striker told Sportowefakty.pl via Tuttomercatoweb.

“I decided to try something new elsewhere. My agent was looking for a new solution, some teams got interested and we talked.

“But the pandemic has complicated things, even for other players besides me.

“I don’t want to mention the names of the teams that have sought me but the truth is that for some proposals I had given the green light but the teams in question did not find an agreement with Napoli and I had to stay. ”