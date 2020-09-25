Serie A is probably a two horse race but Juventus must still be careful of outsiders

It is highly likely that the title race will be between Juventus and Inter Milan but it would be wrong to simply rule out all other contenders.

The Scudetto will be decided, in my opinion, by the team with the best defensive record and my reasoning for that is simple, 12 of the last 13 titles have been won by the side that conceded the fewest goals.

The only exception to that was Inter last season, however, they sure ran Juve close and the odds must be overwhelmingly in favour of the team that concedes the fewest goals lifting the title.

It will be tight between ourselves and Inter and I am confident we will prevail, however, there are other teams that could easily have a say in the outcome this season, including Atalanta, Napoli and Lazio.

Atlanta are goal-scoring freaks but it is their defence that has cost them, if they can tighten up at the back, even marginally, then they could get close, they were only five points adrift last season.

Napoli could be on a downward curve but they have the players to turn things around and their defence is certainly one area that they need to work on, they conceded 50 goals last season, 14 more than Inter and seven more than us, that is too many. If they do tighten up at the back then expect them to be in the mix.

Lazio are quite good in defence, they conceded one less than us last season, they also scored one more and were just five points behind us, they cannot be dismissed out of hand.

So, in conclusion, the title will most likely be decided by ourselves and Inter Milan but you cannot rule out some of the others, they will be competitive, of that I am sure.

Stats provided by Soccerway