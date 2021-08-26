Serie A joins EPL and La Liga in refusing to let players travel to red zone countries

Whilst the international break had often been despised by fans and clubs alike, the upcoming one is set to be particularly controversial.

With European countries still trying to avoid another wave of Covid-19, several countries have been placed on the “red zone”, including practically the entire South American continent, as well as numerous nations from Asia and Africa.

This means that any international player who leaves Europe in order to participate with his national team, would have to be endure ten days of quarantine upon his return to the Old Continent.

Therefore, the English Premier League was the first to take a revolutionary step against this international break, supporting the decisions of the clubs that prohibited their stars from travelling. For instance, Liverpool prevented Mo Salah to leave for Egypt, whilst Fabinho, Firmino and Alisson weren’t allowed to travel to Brazil.

La Liga later joined their English counterparts with a similar decision, and according to Football Italia, Serie A has now taken a reminiscent step.

This practically means that the Lega Calcio would support Juventus’ decision, if they decide to prevent some of their players to join their national teams.

Paulo Dybala has received a recall to Argentina, but his return to the national team might have to wait a little longer if the Bianconeri decide to block his trip.

Moreover, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado and Rodrigo Bentancur could all be prohibited from travelling to South America.