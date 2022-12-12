As we all know, Juventus and Sassuolo often end up doing business on the market, with the latest example being Manuel Locatelli.

Afterwards, the Bianconeri have been reportedly keeping tabs on another Neroverdi midfielder in the form of Davide Frattesi.

The 23-year-old was supposedly eager to leave the Emilian club last summer towards a bigger side, and was heavily linked with a return to Roma.

But while the likes of Gianluca Scamacca and Giacomo Raspadori left the nest, Frattesi ended up lingering at the Mapei Stadium.

According to ilBianconero, Napoli have now entered the fray for the Italy international. The Serie A leaders could sell Diego Demme in January and have identified Frattesi as the idea replacement.

The Partenopei have already snatched the services of Raspadori from Sassuolo last summer, and it appears that the relations between the two clubs are on the rise.

As for Juventus, the source believes that a January swoop for Frattesi remains highly unlikely due to the circumstances surrounding the club.

So while a transfer could be possible in the summer, it might be too late by then if the player ends up signing for Napoli in January, as the report suggests.

Frattesi has thus far contributed with four goals in his 15 Serie A appearances this season. His contract with Sassuolo runs until 2026.