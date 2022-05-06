Serie A manager accepts that Juventus target is leaving

Juventus could get Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer as his club prepares for life without him.

The midfielder has been one of the outstanding players in his position in the last few seasons.

He keeps getting better and his productivity has improved even further in this campaign.

This has made several clubs become interested in a move for him, and Juve is one of them.

The Bianconeri will add new players to their squad in the summer, and he is on their wishlist.

They have now been given a boost with a report on Tuttojuve claiming Maurizio Sarri has accepted Milinkovic-Savic is leaving.

The Lazio boss hopes the money from his sale can strengthen other parts of his team.

However, Manchester United and PSG are two other clubs competing with Juve for his signature, and his future might come down to who pays the most money for him.

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic has been Serie A’s most productive midfielder in this campaign, and it would be great to add him to our squad.

However, productive players cost more money. United and PSG have almost unlimited resources, and they will easily win the race for his signature if he is auctioned.