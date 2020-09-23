Serie A manager assesses Andrea Pirlo chances of success in management

Filippo Inzaghi has tipped Andrea Pirlo to have a good career in club management.

The former midfielder was the surprising pick to become the next Juventus manager after the Old Ladies fired Maurizio Sarri.

He became their manager with no senior managerial experience and some may feel that a club like Juventus might be too big a step for him at this moment in time.

However, Benevento manager Inzaghi believes that it is actually an advantage for him to manage a team of top stars because when things go wrong on the pitch, the players will know what to do.

He admitted that management is different from playing, however, having spent so much time in the locker room as a player managed by some of the game’s top managers, it makes the transition to coaching easy, he reckons.

Inzaghi was speaking on the ‘Tiki-Taka’ show and was quoted by Tuttosport saying: “I know Andrea well, he is a very intelligent man. When you stop playing and start coaching everything changes a lot, but being 20 years in the locker room with great coaches is something that we carry in and that gives some advantages. Starting like this is not easy, but having such a strong club and such good players can only be advantageous because if something is wrong the players will be able to make up for it. I’m happy for Andrea and I’m sure he’ll make a brilliant career.”

Pirlo started his reign with a 3-0 home win over Sampdoria and their next game will be against AS Roma.