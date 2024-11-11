Calciomercato selected two Juventus stars in the Best XI from Serie A Matchday 12, as Andrea Cambiaso and Manuel Locatelli both made the cut.

Although it wasn’t the most entertaining affair, the Bianconeri produced a convincing display against Torino in the Derby della Mole, overcoming their arch-rivals by two unanswered goals.

Cambiaso launched a vicious run towards the box that culminated in Timothy Weah’s opener. The Italian was influential all over the field, so he was picked as the best left-back of the round.

For his part, Locatelli was in control of the middle of the park, outplaying Samuele Ricci and Co. The former Sassuolo man dictated the play for Juventus and kickstarted the play that led to Kenan Yildiz’s late strike. He also did an impeccable job at shielding the backline.

Therefore, Calciomercato picked Locatelli in the double pivot alongside Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay who broke the deadlock for Antonio Conte’s side against Inter. The San Siro showdown ended in a 1-1 draw, and Nerazzurri veteran Francesco Acerbi also earned recognition for keeping Romelu Lukaku at bay.

Nevertheless, the most thrilling clash of the Serie A weekend was the 3-3 draw between Cagliari and Milan in Sardinia. Rafael Leao scored a splendid brace, but was somehow upstaged by an unexpected hero in the shape of Gabriele Zappa who scored two fabulous goals and could have had a third. Needless to say, both players were selected.

But the biggest star of the round was undoubtedly Moise Kean who’s taking his career to a whole new level since joining Fiorentina. The former Juventus striker netted a brilliant hattrick to lead the Viola towards a 3-1 victory over Hellas Verona.

Serie A Matchday 12 Best XI (4-2-3-1): Carnesecchi (Atalanta); Zappa (Cagliari), Acerbi (Inter), Buongiorno (Napoli), Cambiaso (Juventus); Locatelli (Juventus), McTominay (Napoli); Orsolini (Bologna), Zaccagni (Lazio), Leao (Milan); Kean (Fiorentina).