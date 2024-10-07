At the end of Serie A Matchday 7, TuttoMercatoWeb revealed the worst lineup of the weekend, and it includes Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Similar to his midweek outing against RB Leipzig, the Brazilian gave away a spot-kick after coming off the bench against Cagliari.

But this time, his error proved costly, as the Bianconeri ended up squandering two valuable points at home.

Therefore, TMW picked the former Aston Villa while assembling the Flop lineup of the Serie A weekend.

The list also includes three former Juventus youngsters, including Samuel Iling-Junior, who ironically made the move to Aston Villa as a part of the package to bring Luiz to Turin, before joining Bologna on loan.

Matias Soulé is also struggling in his early days at Roma, so he was named among the flops following another listless display in the 1-1 draw against Monza.

Koni De Winter is another Bianconeri youth product who landed on the unceremonious list. He was part of the Genoa backline that conceded five goals against Atalanta.

Moise Kean was named in attack after missing a spot kick for Fiorentina against Milan.

Here is the full lineup as published by the source:

Jesse Joronen (Venice) 4

Guillermo Maripan (Turin) 4

Theo Hernandez (Milan) 4

Yann Bisseck (Inter) 5

Koni De Winter (Genoa) 5

Douglas Luiz (Juventus) 4

Woyo Coulibaly (Parma) 4.5

Samuel Iling Jr (Bologna) 5

Tammy Abraham (Milan) 4.5

Moise Kean (Fiorentina) 5

Matias Soulé (Roma) 5