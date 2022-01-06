Serie A matches decimated today but Juventus v Napoli survives, for now

Seems that Covid is ripping apart Serie A today with multiple fixtures postponed and the possibility that more will follow suit later on, however, the Juventus v Napoli match is still a go.

These are the games that have already been postponed at the time of writing this.

OFF

Bologna v Inter

Atalanta v Torino

Salernitana v Venezia

Fiorentina v Udinese

ON

Sampdoria v Cagliari

Lazio v Empoli

Spezia v Verona

Sassuolo v Genoa

Milan v Roma

Juventus v Napoli

If this continues there is going to be a fixture pile-up and the question of integrity in the game will surely be a topic of conversation.

There also appears to be a lack of transparency and mixed messages coming from the league with some games being called off while others in similar situations are not.

Both Juve and Napoli have had Covid cases and there is still a possibility that the game will not go ahead.

The consequences could be far-reaching for all the Serie A clubs and those fighting for Top-Four and relegation will not be happy with what is going on, for example, one relegation-threatened team could have games postponed and pop into the transfer market buy a couple of players and then use those players in the rearranged game, not sure that is entirely fair.

Hopefully, no more games get postponed.