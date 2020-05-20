Serie A medical protocol agreed

Group training has been given the green light in Serie A after the government and League agreed on a medical protocol.

Sport Minister Vincenzo Spadafora has confirmed that the government has given the all-clear meaning a decision on league fixtures will be made on May 28.

The new protocol has reportedly been agreed upon by the Lega Serie A, association of club medics, Players’ Association and others.

The change to the existing protocol will mean that rather than a training retreat for 15 days at the start, testing will be increased at the outset.

La Repubblica report that there will be two swabs in the first 24 hours with further testing every four days combined with blood tests.

The previous protocol outlined that the entire group would be quarantined for 15 days in the event of a positive test, however this has now been amended so that the individual player will be quarantined but the group can continue to train, albeit with more testing.

“This seems like excellent news, so the training sessions can resume,” Spadafora told Rai Sport.

“The FIGC was ready to review the first proposal. There is also clarification on the timing of quarantine and the isolation of any players who test positive.

“Once again, it’s crucial that the swabs are not taken away from the needs of the general public. We have been able to reach this agreement on the quarantine because the situation overall has improved, allowing us to review the rules.

“It’s only right that during a period when all Italians are starting to ease the lockdown measures, football too should be allowed to resume in safety.

“By May 28, we will be able to decide the date for when Serie A can resume and if it can resume. I called a meeting for May 28 with FIGC President Gabriele Gravina, Lega Serie A President Paolo Dal Pino and all the other components. That is when we’ll have the statistics in front of us and can decide.”

Serie A has been provisionally set to return on June 14.