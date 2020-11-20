Serie A midfielder is the transfer priority for Juventus next summer

Tuttosport via Tuttomercatoweb claims that Andrea Pirlo is “crazy” about Manuel Locatelli and Juventus has made signing the Sassuolo midfielder a transfer priority.

The 22-year-old former Milan man has been in fine form for his current team since he joined them and Juventus looked at signing him in the last transfer window.

The transfer didn’t go through and the club has remained interested in signing him.

His fine performances this season has increased the appetite for his signature and the report claims that the Italian champions have now made him their primary target next summer.

The winter transfer window is another chance for teams to make the move for their targets, however, it adds that Sassuolo will not want to lose such a key player in the January transfer window and that means the Bianconeri will have to wait until the summer before landing him.

He was previously valued at 30 – 35m euros, but the report adds that Sassuolo expects more money now when they eventually sell him, especially if he continues his fine run of form.

Juventus have been targeting younger players for much of this year, it is a good thing as it seems they are thinking in the long term, but having an inexperienced squad is a risky journey to take.