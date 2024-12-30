Juventus finds itself in the Serie A title race, which is almost always the case every season, given that they are the most successful club in Italy.

Before the start of every campaign, fans make their serie A predictions, and Juventus is always among the handful of teams considered to have a realistic chance of lifting the Scudetto. This season is no different, despite the challenges the club is currently facing.

The Old Lady has begun a rebuild, changing its manager and several players. Ideally, teams that make so many changes to their squad need time to win trophies.

At Juventus, however, the situation is different because the Bianconeri aim to compete for trophies every season, regardless of the circumstances.

Thiago Motta understood this when he accepted their offer in the summer, and his team has continued to work towards a successful term.

The former midfielder’s team remains unbeaten in domestic competition, which is great because the main trophy Juve fans love to win is the Scudetto.

Becoming Italian champions has eluded them since 2020, and Juventus is eager to get their hands on another Scudetto.

This season, due to the many changes in personnel at the club, some neutrals believe they should not prioritise winning the league.

However, that is not how they became the most successful team in the country. Juventus must always target winning Serie A every time because they are always capable of doing so.

Is Juventus strong enough to win Serie A?

One big question being asked of the Bianconeri this season is whether they are strong enough to win the title.

That is a valid question, and on paper, they certainly appear strong enough to achieve it this season. So, the emphatic answer is yes!

The Old Lady is competing against some of the strongest sides in Europe for the title, with Inter Milan and Napoli likely better prepared than they are.

However, the biggest competitor Juventus has is themselves. If they can perform better than they did in the previous campaign, they will emerge as champions.

Every player who wears the black and white stripes must be prepared to keep improving and ensure they are better than in the last game.

Marginal improvements will add up and lead to one win after another, the best way to succeed in a marathon like the Serie A title race.

Who are their main rivals for the title?

Juventus must focus on their matches first before considering how their rivals are performing, but some teams seem further ahead than the Old Lady.

In recent weeks, Juve has fallen behind in the title race, not only because they have struggled to win matches, but also because Atalanta, Inter Milan, Fiorentina, and Napoli have been earning better results.

Consistency is key to maintaining a strong position in the standings, so Juve will have a chance to overtake some of these teams if they start winning matches now.

However, at the moment, the team they should fear the most is Inter Milan, which looks prepared to defend its title.

While they have not been as consistently strong as they were last season, Inter is still not far from the top of the standings.

In the second half of the season, Juve must improve significantly, or else Inter Milan will pull further clear of them.