Lecce is building their squad for a very tough first campaign back in Serie A after their promotion last season.

They know that the Italian top flight is stronger than Serie B, and they are now looking to boost the quality of their group.

Several players are on their radar, and one of them is at Juventus. Football Italia reports that they are eyeing a move for Gianluca Frabotta.

The left-back spent the last season on loan at Hellas Verona, but he played very little football after appearing just twice in the league for them.

He has now returned to Juve, where he is expected to leave again because he is not good enough to play under Max Allegri.

Lecce believe he can do a job for them, and they are now looking to make him one of their first additions of this transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Frabotta didn’t play enough football last season, and the 22-year-old will want a better year next term.

A move to Lecce makes sense, but they have to guarantee him playing time because his career development needs that now.

If he cannot get it there, then it would be much better for him to join a Serie B club as long as he would get regular playing time.