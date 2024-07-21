Como have reportedly joined Everton and others in the race to sign Juventus outcast Arthur Melo.

The Brazilian is destined to leave Turin for the third summer in a row after two loan spells at Liverpool and Fiorentina.

The 27-year-old endured an abysmal stint at Anfield Road but managed to revive his career in Florence.

Nevertheless, his encouraging displays at the Artemio Franchi weren’t enough to convince the Viola to exercise their option to buy him, while Juventus have no intention of keeping him at Continassa.

This was made all too evident by his recent omission from Thiago Motta’s squad list for the pre-season training camp in Germany.

In recent weeks, Everton and Leicester City had reportedly emerged as potential destinations for the Bianconeri outcast.

But according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio (via JuventusNews24), Como have now entered the fray.

The newly-promoted Serie A club is preparing for their first campaign in the top flight with an exciting summer transfer campaign. The owners are determined to equip Cesc Fabregas’ squad with experienced and renowned profiles.

Nevertheless, the source believes Arthur’s hefty wages could be the main obstacle in Como’s path. Di Marzio believes this operation can only be feasible if Juventus are willing to lend a hand on the salary front.

The Brazilian’s contract with the Bianconeri runs until the summer of 2026.