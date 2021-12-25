Serie A or Champions League – which one should Juve prioritise?

This has been a tough season for Juventus as they try to impress in Europe and Serie A.

The Bianconeri did their job to perfection in the group stages of the Champions League after topping theirs ahead of European champions, Chelsea.

But their form domestically has been as bad as it can be and the club might have to prioritise one competition in the new year.

Juve should ideally compete for both Serie A and the Champions League, but the poor form of several players in the squad means that might be too much to aim for.

Would you want Max Allegri to focus on winning Serie A or finishing inside the top over winning the UCL?

The Bianconeri have been impressive in the latter in this campaign and this might be the season we end our wait for that coveted trophy.

There are still a few rounds of matches to play in the Champions League, but Allegri reached the final twice during his first stint as our manager and can mastermind another run.

In Serie A, we are already a lot of points behind the league leaders and the top four clubs.

We could bridge that gap with an excellent performance in the second half of the season, but we would also need the clubs above us to falter.

Juve might have to decide which competition to focus on, which would you prefer?