Juventus has a longstanding interest in Nicolo Zaniolo, but AS Roma do not want to lose him and will do their best to keep him in Rome.

The attacker is one of Italy’s most gifted players and played an important role for the Roma side as they won the European Conference League last season.

His current deal expires in 2024, which means Juve can sign him for a good price if he does not extend his stay with them soon enough.

Roma knows about this risk and is now working to ensure he does not even go close to moving to Juve by planning new contract talks with him.

A report on Calciomercato reveals they will hold talks over the deal in the coming days and he will stay if they offer him around 4m euros per season.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo has been one of the finest attackers in Italian football in recent times and the Azzurri star will continue to deliver good returns if he moves to Juve.

However, he knows he might struggle to be relevant at the Allianz Stadium and will likely choose to remain in Rome for the next few seasons.

He doesn’t seem to be a player who excites Max Allegri, which is a reason the Bianconeri haven’t taken him too seriously.