Serie A outfit pushes to hand Juventus’ target a new deal

Andrea Cambiaso is the latest Genoa youngster Juventus is targeting.

The 21-year-old has been in a suitable form and has a future at a bigger club, but Genoa wants his immediate future to be with them.

His current deal expires in 2023 and that has attracted the attention of Juve, who are looking to refresh the average age of their squad.

Calciomercato insists the Bianconeri and other top Italian clubs are targeting Cambiaso for transfers.

However, the report maintains that Genoa knows they have a top player on their hands and will not willingly lose him.

They are now looking to hand him a new deal worth more than his current one and for a longer period.

This would help them make some good money when he is eventually sold to a bigger club.

Juve FC Says

This development will not discourage Juventus from making a move for him, eventually.

If the Bianconeri are serious that he can contribute well to Max Allegri’s team, they could convince him to ignore a new contract offer from The Griffin.

Juve would then make their move for him in the summer when he would have just a season left on his current deal.