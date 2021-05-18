Serie A push back March salary payment deadline once again

In a bid to help Juventus and other Serie A teams struggling financially, the FIGC has agreed to postpone the deadline for the payment of March salaries for another month.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the revenue of Serie A teams and this has also affected their ability to pay salaries.

They have asked the FIGC to intervene in extending the legal deadline for them to pay wages.

Juventus might be the biggest team in Italy, but they are also not immune from financial problems.

Il Corriere dello Sport via Football Italia says Juve has asked their players to postpone their salary for four months.

This would cover for the months of March through May. It didn’t reveal if the players have accepted.

Andrea Pirlo recently spoke about the financial problems and insisted that the players have been receiving their full salaries until now, according to the report.

Fabio Paratici, however, appears to suggest that they are negotiating with the players.

“The football world has to pay attention to these situations during a financial crisis for the sector. We have paid all the wages regularly, which we are proud of,” Paratici said on Saturday as cited in the same report.

“We have no collective negotiation process, we will speak to the players individually at the end of the season to see if we need to do anything.”