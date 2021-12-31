Serie A releases a statement on Super Cup amidst confusion

Serie A has released a statement confirming there has been no change of date for the Italian Super Cup match between Inter Milan and Juventus.

Both clubs have asked for the match to be postponed, after the Italian government reduced stadium capacities to 50% because of covid-19.

This change means they stand to lose a lot of money in revenue, and both clubs have already sold tickets for the match to their fans.

Rumours have been flying around tipping the Serie A to postpone the game, but they have released a statement confirming the date still stands for now.

“Following rumours that appeared over the last few hours, the Lega Serie A confirms that the Supercoppa Frecciarossa remains planned for January 12 2022, unless other decisions are made by the Lega.” The statement reads via Football Italia.

Juve FC Says

This statement hardly clarifies the situation for the clubs involved considering the changes that have happened in terms of ticket sales and the financial hits they face.

However, this match has taken too long and we just need to play it and move on with the rest of this season.

The game offers Max Allegri the chance to lift his first trophy on his return to the dugout as Juve’s manager.