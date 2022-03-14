Serie A rival strong competition to Juventus for Chelsea star

Juventus wants Chelsea’s Jorginho in their squad for next season as the English club faces an uncertain future. The midfielder has been on their radar for a long time and has a Blues deal until 2023.

The English club’s owner, Roman Abramovich has just been sanctioned by the British government and he has to sell off the club and some of his assets in Britain.

The sanction prohibits Chelsea from signing new players for now and also give new deals to their current options. An exodus of players is expected from them in the summer and Jorginho could finally return to Serie A.

Todofichajes claims AC Milan is also interested in signing the former Napoli man. The Rossoneri are prepared to compete with Max Allegri’s side to sign him.

Juve FC Says

Jorginho has won every club competition, and he added the Euro 2020 title to his list of achievements last year.

If he moves to Juve, he will continue playing at a top club for the next few years of his career.

However, Chelsea’s sanctions could be lifted by the summer and they might offer him a deal to remain with them.

If that happens, Juve needs to sign another midfielder, if that position needs reinforcements.