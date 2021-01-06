Serie A rival tips Juventus for the title

Juventus has been tipped by Paulo Fonseca to win the Scudetto title yet again this season.

The Bianconeri has won the last nine available league titles, and they are keen to become the champions for the tenth consecutive time.

However, they have started this season poorly with AC Milan topping the standings and last season’s runner up, Inter Milan have emerged as title favourites.

Fonseca’s AS Roma is also one of the teams that can win the title, and they are having a good season themselves.

He was speaking about the title race recently and claimed that Juventus and Inter have invested the most in their bid to win the title.

However, they will face competition from five or six other teams including his team, Lazio and Atalanta.

“The teams that have invested the most are Juventus and Inter, then there are five or six other strong teams that can fight for the title, including us,” he said at a press conference via Football Italia.

“Look at what Milan are doing, it’s fantastic. Then there are also Napoli and Atalanta, even if Juve and Inter are the favourites.”

Juventus will face AC Milan next in a game that will prove how serious they are about winning the league again at the end of this season.