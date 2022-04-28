Serie A rival to offer Juventus star 6m euros per season

Inter Milan is moving ahead with plans to snap up Paulo Dybala from Juventus at the end of this season.

The Nerazzurri will take advantage of Juve’s decision not to renew the attacker’s contract to land one of the most coveted players in the league.

He would be free to join them when this season ends and has other suitors from across the continent.

However, it seems Inter is the most serious club interested in making a move for him when his current deal expires.

La Gazzetta dello Sport, as reported by Football Italia, claims the Serie A champions are prepared to offer him 6m euros per season.

That is less than he makes at Juventus now, but it makes him one of the highest-paid players on their team.

Juve FC Says

It remains unclear how much Juventus was willing to offer to Dybala before he decided to leave the club.

However, Inter’s proposal to him shows that he really cannot get a great deal from any club at this stage of his career.

The former Palermo man still has a lot of football to play before ending his time as a player, but this is probably a sign that the grass is not always greener on the other side.