Serie A rival wants to sign impressive Juventus youngster

Lazio is interested in a move for Juventus’ Nicolò Fagioli as he shines on loan at Cremonese.

The midfielder is spending this season at the Serie B club and he has been one of their finest players so far.

This loan spell has been very productive because he has gotten enough playing time and he is now showing why he is so highly-rated at Juve.

The 21-year-old might still struggle to earn a place in the Bianconeri first team next season when he returns.

If that becomes the case, he needs not to worry if he would get a new home in Serie A club, because Radiosei, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, claims Lazio is interested in a move for him.

The Biancocelesti have been monitoring his development and they believe he has done well enough to earn their trust.

This could see them make a move for him in the next transfer window and Juve might accept their offer, considering the Bianconeri have an interest in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Juve FC Says

Fagioli has been one of the finest youngsters on our books and he has a great future in the game.

However, we will struggle to give him regular playing minutes when he returns in the summer and it might be best to send him out on loan again or sell him off.