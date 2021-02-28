Serie A rivals beat Juventus to the signing of Porto man

Milan has convinced Otávio to join them in the summer, beating Juventus to his signature, according to Todofichajes.

The Brazilian has been one of the best players at the Portuguese giants and he has approached the end of his stay in Portugal.

His current deal runs out at the end of this season and he has refused to sign a new one.

The report says he becomes a free agent on the 1st of July which has opened the door for Juventus and other teams to land him.

AC Milan has been the other serious suitor all along and they have beaten the Bianconeri to his signature.

The report claims that Sevilla was another side that wanted him, but Milan has stolen a march on them all.

It then reveals that he has agreed on a deal that will see him earn 3m euros net per season until 2025.

Until the deal is signed and officially announced, Juve will feel that they still have a chance to land him.

3m euros is also not too much for the Bianconeri to match and it will be interesting to see how they react.