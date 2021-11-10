Serie A rivals could offer asylum for wantaway Juventus midfielder

More than two years have passed since Aaron Ramsey’s arrival to Juventus, and he’s yet to display his best form in Turin.

At this point, the Welshman is unlikely to become a pillar for the club, and an early divorce seems to be the best solution for everyone involved.

However, the Bianconeri are struggling to offload the player on their own terms, and they might have to come up with bittersweet solutions.

According to Calciomercato, the 30-year-old could join Roma in January on a free loan deal that sees Juventus paying 60% of his wages.

José Mourinho reiterated his need for new players, and the report claims that he admired Ramsey back from his days at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Giallorossi’s first option for the role remains Denis Zakaria – who’s also monitored by Juventus – but Ramsey could prove to be a decent solution, especially since the capital side would only be paying around 1.5 million euros of his remaining wages for the season.

On another note, the source adds that Roma’s Gonzalo Villar has been linked with the Bianconeri, but he’s more likely to return to his native country of Spain.

Juve FC say

While Juventus are understandably desperate to offload Ramsey, one should wonder if this type of operation would be worth the trouble.

After all, the club’s intention remains first and foremost making up some room on the wage bill for new arrivals.

But saving 1.5 million is far from being a game changer in this regard.