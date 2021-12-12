Serie A rivals leading Juventus in the race for Champions League winner

Georginio Wijnaldum was one of the key players at Liverpool when they won the Champions League in 2019.

It was almost unbelievable that the Reds would allow him to run down his contract at the end of last season.

Juventus should have signed him in the summer, but PSG landed the Dutchman.

However, his time in France has been an unhappy one for him, and that presents Juve another chance to get their man.

Tuttomercatoweb says the midfielder is looking for a way out of Paris and could move to Serie A.

However, Juve isn’t the only Italian club looking to sign him with the report insisting Inter Milan is also in the race.

In a blow to Juve’s chances of landing him, it claims the Nerazzurri is leading the race currently.

Juve FC Says

Inter has been competing with Juve both on and off the pitch recently.

Signing Wijnaldum ahead of the Bianconeri would delight the fans in Milan but not so much in Turin.

Juve cannot get into the Serie A top four spots right now, but Inter is battling to keep the title it won last season.

If Max Allegri’s men finish the campaign outside the top four and Inter ends inside it, they could easily beat Juve to his signature.