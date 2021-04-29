Serie A rivals overtake Juventus in the race for Milik

When Arkadiusz Milik sealed his transfer to Olympique Marseille in the winter, we thought that it would spell the end of rumors linking him with a move towards Juventus. And boy were we wrong.

The former Napoli man is still being mentioned as a potential transfer target for the Bianconeri.

Nonetheless, another Serie A club could have the upper hand in the race for the Pole’s signature.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), Roma are now emerging as the favorites to land the 27-year-old.

The source explains that this is direct consequence for the “very likely” appointment of Maruizio Sarri in the Italian capital.

The former Juventus coach had previously worked with the striker during their time together at Napoli.

Therefore, the Giallorossi would receive a major boost in this regard, as Milik would be excited to reunite with his former manager.

For their part, Juventus had been tipped to sign the player last summer, but a deal never materialized. The saga resumed last January, but the Poland international ended up joining the French side instead.

The center forward has so far made 11 appearances in Ligue 1, scoring five goals, and providing one assist for the southerners.

Milik was a Napoli player between 2016 and 2021, and whilst he found some success with the Serie A club, his time was plagued with several serious injuries.

The striker made 122 appearances for the Partenopei, and found the back of the net 48 times. He won the Coppa Italia by beating the Bianconeri in the shootouts last season.